Man who posed as hasidic Jew, adopted 9 boys, charged with sexual assault

Jeffrey Lujan Vejil, aka Hayim Nissim Cohen, posed as a hasidic Jew and sexually abused the children he adopted. (Youtube/Screenshot)

Many in the Texas Jewish community were shocked by the revelations about a man they had befriended and welcomed into their community.

By World Israel News Staff

A man who presented himself as a Hasidic Jew but in fact is reportedly not even Jewish was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of several children he had adopted, the Houston Chronicle and several local news channel KHOU11, a CBS TV affiliate, reported earlier this month.

The single man, known as Hayim Nissim Cohen – his real name is Jeffrey Lujan Vejil – had adopted nine boys and abused eight of them.

Cohen, 38, was active on social media, posting many videos that presented a happy family and him as a fun and loving father.

Police learned about the allegations after one of his adoptive sons told podcast listeners of the abuse he had been suffering for several years.

Cohen also beat the children and threatened them with injury and even death if they reported the abuse to authorities.

However, this was not the first time he was charged. In 2019, he was charged with felony indecency concerning a Spanish exchange student who had stayed at the home the previous year. Cohen was released on bail.

Six of Cohen’s adopted sons, who are minors, are now in foster care, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said.

Cohen was wheeled into a courtroom Thursday morning, but prosecutors say he’s faking a terminal illness and has no need for the chair .

Shannon Nuszen, founder and director of Beyneynu, a counter-missionary organization, told World Israel News:

“Our generosity, kindness, and willingness to see the good in people is being grossly taken advantage of.

“In the Texas hostage situation not long ago, it was the kindness of Jewish people who opened the doors to somebody they though was homeless and offered him food and drink,” she said, referring to the synagogue attack in Colleyville in January 2022.

“Throughout Israel and America, we’ve had one right after another stories of covert missionaries masquerading as religious Jews in order to convert Jewish people to Christianity. But, Jews continue to put themselves out there leading in every field and contributing to making this world a better place.”