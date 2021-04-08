Mike Pompeo joins Fox News team

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on the release of the 2019 Human Rights Report at the Department of State in Washington, March 11, 2020. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined Fox News as a contributor, the cable news channel announced Thursday.

By World Israel News Staff

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined Fox News Media as a contributing analyst, CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

He is scheduled to make his debut on Friday during “Fox & Friends,” Fox News reported.

“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Scott said, the news channel reported.

“As a now-former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo said, the Fox report said.

Pompeo served as Secretary of State under the Trump administration from April 2018 to January 2021.

The move isn’t unusual for a former senior US official. As Fox notes, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace was White House Communications Director during the George W. Bush presidency, and CNN’s Jim Sciutto and David Axelrod served in the Obama administration.

Indeed, current Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Press Secretary Jen Psaki are both former CNN analysts.