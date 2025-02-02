MMA fighter praises Hitler while slamming ‘greedy Jews’

Bryce Mitchell, a mixed martial artist and UFC fighter who came under fire for praising Adolf Hitler. (X)

A UFC fighter is under fire after he lauded Adolf Hitler during a podcast and appeared to back the ethnic cleansing of Jews in Germany.

By World Israel News Staff

An American mixed martial artist came under fire last week after he praised Adolf Hitler, justified the ethnic cleansing of Jews in Germany, and spread antisemitic canards.

Last Thursday, Bryce Mitchell, a 30-year-old featherweight fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), released the first episode of his new podcast series, “ArkanSanity Podcast.”

During the episode, Mitchell defended Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, calling him a “good guy.”

“I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell went on to justify Hitler’s purging Germany of Jews, calling them “greedy” and accusing German Jews of “turning [all Germans] into gays.”

“I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out, that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays,” he said.

“They were gaying out the kids. They were queering out the women. They were queering out the dudes. Do you know where the first tranny surgery ever was? Happened to be in Germany before Hitler took over.

“You know the books that everybody makes fun of Hitler burning? You know what the books was? Queer books! Hitler burned queer books because Hitler didn’t want a bunch of queers destroying his nation. They can’t produce children,” he continued.

“When he got on meth and he turned on Russia, I believe that’s when he kind of went full nutty. And I don’t think that he was just like the best dude ever.

“When I say I’d go fishing with him, I’m not saying he was the most trustworthy dude, or I’d love him or whatever. But at some point in Hitler’s life, I don’t think he was that bad of a guy. I really don’t. Now, was Hitler perfect? No, but he was fighting for his people, and he wanted a pure nation.”

UFC President Dana White condemned Mitchell’s comments while emphasizing that he would not be suspended from the UFC.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant s*** in my day, but this one is probably the worst,” White said.

“When you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of six million Jews and tried to completely eliminate a race of people. Anyone who even tries to take an opposing position is a moron.

“Let’s not forget this is a guy who took a drill through his nut sack, then had to reverse it,” White continued, referencing a self-inflicted 2018 injury Mitchell suffered. “That’s the level of stupid that we’re talking about here.”

On Sunday, Mitchell issued a statement via this X/Twitter account saying that his comments had “sounded insensitive,” while falling short of apologizing.

“I’m sorry I sounded insensitive. I definitely was not trying to offend anybody, but I know I did. I know that a lot of people died in the Holocaust, and that’s a fact.

“Hitler did a lot of evil things, I think we can all agree on that. I’m definitely not a nazi, and definitely do not condone any of the evil things Hitler did.”