Why is mourning dead Jewish children is ‘white supremacy’?

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

No sooner had Israel lowered the bodies of the two murdered Bibas children into their graves, than radical leftists began accusing Jews of “white supremacy” for mourning them.

The Empire State Building and a number of other national landmarks had changed their colors to orange to honor the two redheaded children, 9-month-old Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel, and people of conscience, Jewish and non-Jewish, had adopted orange to memorialize them.

“This is just white nationalism,” accused ‘Séamus’ Malekafzali, the son of an Iranian Marxist, who is published at The Nation.

“Just make the hair blonde instead of red and it immediately becomes identifiable as Nazi-style racial supremacist propaganda by modern day Nazis, Zionists,” agreed Emma Vigeland, a veteran of The Young Turks who co-hosts the left-wing Majority Report with Sam Seder.

“Propagandists are fetishizing the red hair of two dead white kids,” Caitlin Johnstone, an Australian self-described ‘journalist’, complained. “Look at any photo of the Bibas kids and you will see children who look just like the white children you’ll see in any western nation.”

“I swear, if I hear one more person cry about the Bibas family, I’ll lose my mind,” Aidan Simardone, a Canadian immigration lawyer published in The New Arab, Counterpunch and the Soros-Koch Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, ranted. “This is White supremacy”.

“Getting angry over the Bibas family reveals your white supremacy,” an account calling itself the Palestine News Network sneered. “The obsession with the hair color of the Bibas children is pure white supremacy”, another self-proclaimed social media ‘writer’ and ‘filmmaker’ argued.

The last name ‘Bibas’ is of Middle Eastern origin and is common among Sefardi Jews. Yarden Bibas, the father of the two murdered children, was descended from Jewish refugees who fled Yemen. The family used to joke that the two children were the “first Yemenite redheads.”

If a family descended from the Yemeni Jewish community, a Middle Eastern population which goes back over 2,500 years, are white supremacists, then so is every single Jew in the world. If mourning the Bibas children is white supremacy, then the same is true for any Jewish child.

And that is the point. It’s not about the hair. Those who condemn the mourning for the Bibas children would condemn the mourning of any murdered Jewish child as more ‘white supremacy’.

Biblical figures like Esau and King David were believed to have red hair and even Mohammed, the founder of Islam, was described as having red hair. Some Muslims dye their hair or beards red in imitation of their prophet. If red hair is white supremacy, then Islam is white supremacy.

Islamists and their secular socialist allies use the red hair of the Bibas children to argue that they were colonists, that they never belonged in the region and therefore deserved to die.

This was what the Islamic State did when it massacred and enslaved the Yazidis who were guilty of being non-Muslims and having blonde hair and blue eyes. Yazidi survivors described slave markets at which ISIS Jihadis offered to pay more for girls with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Were those raped girls in the hands of Hamas’ Iraqi cousins also ‘white supremacists’?

The critical race theory premise that people with blond or red hair are white supremacists, and that those with darker hair and skin are oppressed victims entitled to commit genocide meets its bloodiest test in the middle east where indigenous minorities like the Jews and Yazidis, some of whom have light colored hair, face genocide from the conquering Arab Muslim majority.

Legitimizing the murder of Jewish children for their race as opposition to white supremacy means that the Nazis were the only true opponents of white supremacy and the Holocaust was social justice in action, instead of the vilest thing people associate with ‘white supremacy’.

Declaring the Jews to be a non-native race that must be ethnically cleansed from the region is what the National Socialists did. It’s what the Democratic Socialists are doing now to Israel.

The Democratic Socialists of America and other pro-Hamas socialists not only support a new Holocaust, but also at the hands of the old allies of the Nazis who took part in the last one.

Hamas emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood. The Nazis had financed the Brotherhood and the key documents of both the Egyptian group and its Gaza branch that created Hamas contain Nazi ideology alongside the traditional Islamic antisemitism.

Hitler’s Mufti brought a diverse collection of African and Arab soldiers to fight for the Nazis as part of the ‘Free Arabian Legion.’

‘White supremacy’ was surprisingly diverse even back in the days of the Third Reich.

The only difference between Hamas and the Nazis is their perceived races and the perceived races of their victims. It isn’t the Jews mourning the murdered Bibas children who are ‘racializing’ them, it’s the apologists for Hamas to whom red hair proves they’re the wrong race.

But if red hair didn’t make Mohammed, who began the Islamic genocide of the region’s more diverse indigenous peoples, a ‘white supremacist’ why does it make the Bibas children ‘white supremacists’?

The victims of Hamas on Oct 7 included redheads and blondes, and people with black skin and hair, much as the six million Jews in the Holocaust included every hair color.

Along with Aryan looking blonds with blue eyes like my father who was able to ‘blend in’.

The real issue was never hair or eye color; it was Jewishness. The red hair of the Bibas children like the Aryan blond hair and blue eyed criteria are only pretexts for racializing and killing Jews.

Socialists, national or democratic, who tear down the posters of murdered children, desecrate their memorials and denounce Jews for mourning their own children have labeled any opposition to the murder of Jews as “white supremacy”.Only killing Jews isn’t white supremacy.

Their new definition of “white supremacy” is opposing another Holocaust.

The ultimate Jewish crime in Israel is not any of the catalog of lies, smears, conspiracy theories, historical revisionism and ceaseless moral inversion that form the case for ‘Palestine’, a fictional entity consisting of a genocidal population of colonists, it’s the Jewish refusal to be murdered.

It’s not about red hair, but about red blood.

The radical left has inverted anti-Nazism to mean Nazism, opposition to genocide to mean genocide, and opposition to hate to mean hate. White supremacy, it declares, is that not only do the Jews refuse to die, but that they still dare to mourn their beloved dead.