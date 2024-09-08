‘Murderer’ – Ben-Gvir harassed, assaulted on Tel Aviv beach

Min. Itamar Ben-Gvir on the beach in Tel Aviv, after sand was thrown at him (Screenshot/X)

Tel Aviv resident arrested for throwing sand at Ben-Gvir, as another beachgoer screams that hostages are dying because of the lawmaker.

By World Israel News Staff

Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was harassed by left-wing activists while walking along the Tel Aviv coastline with his family on Friday morning, with one woman arrested and jailed overnight for throwing wet sand at the lawmaker.

Footage circulating on social media showed Ben-Gvir stopping to pose for photographs with supporters, as his wife, children, and security team walked alongside him.

One man, incensed by the lawmaker’s presence, screamed at Ben-Gvir that he is a “murderer” and that the “hostages are dying in Gaza because of you.”

The man continued his unhinged rant, saying that Ben-Gvir’s “children need to know that their father is a murderer.”

Amid the chaos, a 27-year-old woman, who has been identified by Hebrew-language media as Noa Goldenberg, allegedly flung wet sand in Ben-Gvir’s direction.

תיעוד של בן גביר והחול בחוף בת"א:

בן גביר מוקף באבטחה משוחח וחלקי חול רטוב עפים לעברו.

בן גביר לא מהסס ונכנס *לתוך הים* עם הנעליים כשהאבטחים מונעים ממנו ומצביעים על בחורה בבגד ים במים.

ברקע קריאות "לך הביתה יא רוצח".

הצעירה בחקירה כאילן מדובר במחבלת, ייתכן ותיעצר למשך הלילה. https://t.co/UK4q2oq3NN pic.twitter.com/7PSLuh3wkd — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) September 6, 2024

She then ran into the sea in attempt to avoid being held accountable for the assault, but Ben-Gvir’s security guards gave chase and eventually detained her.

Goldenberg was arrested and held for questioning overnight, infuriating her mother Sharon, a prominent attorney.

“The dictatorship’s police decided, without justification, to endanger the life of my daughter, who has a chronic illness by detaining her overnight. This is life-threatening for her,” Goldenberg’s mother wrote on social media platform X.

Notably, Goldenberg failed to elaborate on her daughter’s medical condition, nor explain how a day of being jailed could negatively impact her health. The claim about the young woman’s fragile health is dubious, as she was healthy enough to spend the day at the beach, as well as briskly run away from the scene after she reportedly threw the sand at Ben-Gvir.

“She has no criminal record, she poses zero danger to the public, but this is the directive from above. If anyone there still has a heart and a mind, please release my daughter,” she added.

Goldenberg was released by a Tel Aviv court on Sunday morning.

Left-wing activists in Israel frequently harass right-wing politicians, with their actions sometimes crossing the line into physical violence.