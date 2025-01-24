Nashville school shooter praised Hitler, said he was ‘influenced’ by Candace Owens in purported manifesto

Solomon Henderson, 17, who police say opened fire at Antioch High School in Nashville, TN on Jan. 22, 2024 before killing himself, posted neo-Nazi content on social media. (X Screenshot)

The shooter, who like Owens is black, also posted a flyer from the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic hate group which, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), has an ‘overarching goal to expel Jews from America.’

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

The teenager accused of perpetrating a fatal school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday praised Adolf Hitler, shared neo-Nazi content, and said he was inspired by anti-Israel commentator Candace Owens, according to reports of the alleged shooter’s purported manifesto.

Police identified the shooter as Solomon Henderson, a 17-year-old student at Antioch High School, saying he shot and killed Josselin Corea Escalante, who was 16, and wounded two others in the school’s cafeteria before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities are also investigating a racist and antisemitic manifesto full of online writings and social media posts that emerged following the shooting that has been attributed to Henderson to determine if the materials were actually the work of the alleged shooter.

Multiple local media outlets, including NewsChannel 5 Nashville and The Tennessean newspaper, reported that the documents indicated that the suspect harbored a litany of antisemitic beliefs and drew inspiration from Owens, a far-right media personality.

“Candace Owens has influenced me above all each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over the Jewish question,” the manifesto reportedly said.

Henderson, who like Owens is black, also posted a flyer from the Goyim Defense League, an antisemitic hate group which, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), has an “overarching goal to expel Jews from America.”

The suspect’s purported writings indicate he was mentally deteriorating and suffered from self-loathing. Henderson reportedly wrote that he “was ashamed to be black.” He also repudiated Antioch High School, which has a heavily Black and Hispanic student body, with the use of derogatory racial terms.

The ADL’s Center on Extremism issued an analysis of the document, saying it appears to be authentic.

“Our analysts located a sprawling manifesto full of anti-black content, references to accelerationism, and antisemitism,” Carla Hill of the Center on Extremism, told The Tennessean. “It also plagiarized from various far-right manifestos and publications, including Terrorgram Collective [a white supremacist group] and a manifesto by Matthew Harris.”

Harris, who is black, was arrested in 2022 for threatening a mass shooting against the University of California, Los Angeles, where he had worked as a philosophy instructor. He posted a manifesto that included calls for violence against Jews and white people.

In the 15 months since the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Owens has established herself as a fierce critic of the Jewish state who has also been accused of antisemitism.

After parting ways with The Daily Wire, a politically conservative media company, last year amid controversy over her comments regarding Jews and Israel, Owens has made those subjects top priorities in her new show.

In late July, for example, Owens said that the Star of David originated from an evil, child-sacrificing, pagan deity and has only become associated with Judaism within the past few hundred years.

In a June episode, Owens argued that “it seems like our country [the US] is being held hostage by Israel.” She lamented, “I’m going to get in so much trouble for that. I don’t care.”

She also falsely suggested in the same episode that AIPAC, the foremost pro-Israel lobbying organization in the US, was behind the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Weeks later, Owens promoted a series of talking points downplaying the atrocities of the Holocaust and said experiments by Nazi doctor Joseph Mengele performed on Jews during World War II sounded “like bizarre propaganda.”

In an August interview, Owens claimed that Judaism is a “pedophile-centric religion that believes in demons … [and] child sacrifice.” She has also suggested without evidence that Israel was established to shield “pedophiles” from accountability.

As a result of her comments, Owens received the “Antisemite of the Year” award for 2024 from the US-based advocacy group StopAntisemitism.

The controversial media personality happily accepted the distinction while stating that the charge of antisemitism no longer maintains “any real meaning.”

Owens then claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actually the most prominent antisemite, because he has “murdered and killed and maimed more actual Semites this year” than anyone else.

Owens issued a statement on Thursday in response to reports noting her name being mentioned in the alleged Nashville shooter’s purported writings.

“It is truly sickening that people would use the death of a young 16-year-old girl to try to quickly score political points, rather than to responsibly make sure that what they are sharing is accurate,” Owens said, calling the manifesto “an obvious troll.”