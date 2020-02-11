Netanyahu condemns anti-Arab vandalism in northern town

Netanyahu said the offenders will be captured.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out on Tuesday against the vandalism that took place on Monday night in a northern Arab town.

“I strongly condemn the graffiti and vandalism of property in the village of Jish overnight,” Netanyahu said. “We will find the offenders and deal with them to the fullest extent of the law. We will not accept any attacks on our citizens.”

The leader of Israel’s opposition Benny Gantz also condemned the attack calling it “shocking and racist” in a Twitter post.

Nitzan Horowitz of the Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance tweeted, “Why is it a hate crime and not just a crime? Because it is not aimed at a particular victim but all ‘Arabs.’ Most worryingly, this happens many times, across the country, and they almost never catch the criminals.

“In response, everyone should visit Jish, a beautiful village with a lot of history,” he tweeted.

Israel Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman, known for his tough stance against Arab MKs, said, “Any hate crime is worthy of condemnation.”

Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, says the unknown vandals slashed tires on some 200 cars in the Arab village near the city of Safed. Video surveillance cameras caught one of them puncturing tires.

They also spray painted on the walls of two buildings: “Jews wake up!” and “Stop assimilating!”

Tag Meir, an NGO, said “Jewish terror attacks tonight on the Jish community must be condemned. Jish residents have been attacked frequently in recent years – without detainees and without prosecution. Jewish terror activists must be arrested immediately.”