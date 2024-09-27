Netanyahu declares at UN: ‘The torch of Israel will shine forever – Am Yisrael Chai’

“No army has done more to protect civilians than Israel,” Netanyahu said, defending the nation’s actions in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly today, focusing mainly on the continuing violence in Lebanon and the threat posed by Iran.

Netanyahu’s speech came just days after U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the General Assembly, emphasizing the United States’ support for Israel in the face of recent escalations. He called for an end to the war, demanding that Hamas disarm and release all hostages.

The prime minister began by condemning the attacks on October 7th, when terrorists infiltrated Israel, committing what he described as “unimaginable atrocities.” He vowed, “We will not rest until the remaining hostages are safely returned.” Accompanied by family members of the hostages, Netanyahu pledged, “We will bring your loved ones home. We will not stop until this mission is accomplished.”

He emphasized the pivotal choices facing the Middle East, presenting two potential futures: one of normalization with Arab nations, and the other of ongoing conflict fueled by Iran and its allies. “Israel seeks peace, Israel makes peace, and Israel will make peace again,” he declared, underscoring Israel’s commitment to stability in the region.

Turning his attention to Iran, Netanyahu criticized the global community for its leniency towards Tehran, stating, “Iran funds terror networks across five continents. The world has appeased Iran for too long. This appeasement must end now.” He called on the UN Security Council to halt support for Iran and ensure that it never acquires nuclear weapons, warning, “If you strike us, we will strike you. We will reach every corner of the Middle East.”

Biden highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, accusing Hamas of exploiting aid meant for civilians. “Terrorists steal food that we allow into Gaza and inflate prices to maintain control,” he said, urging the international community to recognize the necessity of dismantling Hamas.

Addressing the broader regional conflict, Biden condemned Hezbollah’s actions following the initial attack, which led to the displacement of thousands of Israelis. “Hezbollah has fired rockets and missiles from private homes, schools, and hospitals. Israel has every right to defend itself, and that is exactly what they are doing,” he asserted.

Both leaders emphasized the potential for historic reconciliation between Israel and Saudi Arabia, with Netanyahu describing it as a “true pivot of history” that could transform the Middle East. “Achieving peace with Saudi Arabia would foil Iran’s plans and create unprecedented partnerships,” he stated. Biden echoed this sentiment, highlighting the opportunity for a broader coalition of peace-seeking nations.

Netanyahu concluded his speech with a call for international solidarity against terrorism and a condemnation of those who vilify Israel’s efforts. “No army has done more to protect civilians than Israel,” he said, defending the nation’s actions in Gaza.

Reflecting on his 40-year diplomatic career, Netanyahu recalled his first address to the UN in 1984, where he opposed a proposal to expel Israel. “Today, I stand against the same proposals—not from Hamas, but from Mahmoud Abbas, who is supposed to be a partner for peace,” he said, urging the global community to reject fanaticism and support democracy.

He ended with a resolute declaration: “The torch of Israel will shine forever. Am Yisrael Chai.”