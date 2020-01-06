Netanyahu: Soleimani brought about the death of many American citizens and many other innocents

“Israel fully stands alongside the U.S. in the just struggle for security, peace and self-defense,” Netanyahu said.

By World Israel News Staff

During Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support of President Trump’s decision to assassinate Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Qassem Soleimani brought about the death of many American citizens and many other innocents in recent decades and at present. Soleimani initiated, planned and carried out many terrorist attacks throughout the Middle East and beyond,” Netanyahu said.

“President Trump is deserving of all esteem for taking determined, strong and quick action. I would like to reiterate – Israel fully stands alongside the U.S. in the just struggle for security, peace and self-defense,” he added.

On Friday, a U.S. airstrike killed Soleimani, 62, and others as they traveled from Baghdad’s international airport. The Pentagon said President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military to take “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing” a man once referred to by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a “living martyr of the revolution.”

Thousands of Iranians lined Baghdad streets Saturday for the funeral procession for Soleimani. The Islamic Republic has vowed revenge for the Trump-ordered airstrike that killed him and several senior Iraqi militants early Friday Baghdad time.

During the cabinet meeting, the prime minister also offered his condolences to the families of the couple in Tel Aviv who drowned in a flooded elevator over the weekend.

“I would like to express my deep shock in the name of the ministers of the government and many citizens of Israel at the tragic deaths of Deen Yaakov Shoshani and Stav Harrari,” he stated

On Saturday, Shoshani and Harari were trapped in a flooded elevator on the underground parking level of a building in Tel Aviv on Saturday during heavy rains. Seven fire crews worked to rescue the trapped couple, sawing through the roof of the elevator while divers simultaneously tried to open the doors of the elevator underwater. The couple was rushed to different hospitals and efforts were made to resuscitate them but were unsuccessful.