Netanyahu’s UN address reportedly ‘diversion’ to lull Hezbollah into false sense of security

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday “was part of a diversion” to lull Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah into a false sense of security, a senior Israeli official told the Telegraph.

The Israeli prime minister’s address, and visit to New York, was “intended to make Hezbollah’s leader believe that Israel would not take dramatic actions while Netanyahu was physically in the United States,” the Telegraph reported, citing the unnamed Israeli official.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) shared a post suggesting the talk was a “diversion.”

“The United Nations is finally good for something,” the congressman wrote.