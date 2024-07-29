New ad alerts voters about Kamala Harris’s poor record on Israel

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before a screening of "Screams Before Silence" at the White House, June 17, 2024. The documentary film is about the rape and mutilation of Israeli women on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

An ad put out by the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) examines Vice President and presumptive Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s poor record on Israel.

The ad begins by reminding viewers that Harris made supportive statements about pro-Hamas demonstrators on city streets and college campuses.

The ad said, “Jewish Americans were rightly concerned when Kamala Harris sided with the pro-Hamas demonstrators shouting anti-Semitic and anti-Israel slogans, disrupting our campuses, and harassing Jewish students.”

On July 8th, in an interview with The Nation, Kamala Harris said she could “understand” the sentiments of anti-Israel protesters.

She said, “There are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject…but we have to navigate it. I understand the emotion behind it.”

The ad then made the second point that Harris “snubbed” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he addressed Congress.

Instead of honoring the head of an allied nation by attending his address, Harris went to a sorority luncheon in Indiana.

The ad said, “Instead of supporting America’s strongest ally by attending Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, Kamala Harris decides to go to a sorority luncheon. A sorority luncheon? She can’t be serious. Kamala Harris’ priorities are not our priorities.”

The ad is being broadcast in battleground states, and in spite of its five-figure cost, the RJC emphasized its necessity after Washington’s support of Israel waned after October 7th.

RJC CEO Matt Brooks said, “If you thought Joe Biden was bad, Kamala Harris is far worse on issues of top concern for pro-Israel voters. She has totally failed her first test as a candidate for President of the United States, and the RJC will hold her accountable.”

Following President Joe Biden’s departure from the 2024 election and the assumption that his Vice President Kamala Harris will run in his stead, new ads are needed to address the new reality of a Harris campaign against Republican nominee Donald Trump.