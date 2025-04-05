NYPD increases synagogue security ahead of Passover amid surge in antisemitic hate crimes

Deputy Inspector Gary Marcus of the Hate Crimes Task Force underscored the seriousness of the issue, calling antisemitism “the single largest category of hate” in NYC.

By Jewish Breaking News

As Passover approaches, the NYPD is ramping up its presence at synagogues and Jewish institutions across New York City in response to a sharp rise in antisemitic hate crimes—now making up an alarming 62% of all hate crimes in the city.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stressed the department’s commitment to protecting the Jewish community. “No one should feel afraid to worship. No community should feel like a target,” she said, while outlining expanded patrols, visible police presence, and coordination with community leaders throughout the holiday.

Deputy Inspector Gary Marcus of the Hate Crimes Task Force underscored the seriousness of the issue, calling antisemitism “the single largest category of hate” in NYC. The city saw a 7% increase in anti-Jewish incidents in 2024, with 345 reported cases, and the trend has continued into 2025.

The spike is not just in numbers—it’s in brutality and boldness. Recent examples include:

• A Brooklyn woman who was punched in the face at a subway station while her attacker screamed, “You dirty Jew, I hate all of you.”

• A Jewish teen who was violently shoved to the ground in Manhattan by a group of peers yelling antisemitic slurs.

• Multiple instances of vandalism, including swastikas and hateful graffiti, sprayed on synagogues and Jewish schools in Queens and the Upper East Side.

These attacks—verbal, physical, and symbolic—are sparking growing concern among Jewish New Yorkers, many of whom feel increasingly unsafe simply walking to synagogue or wearing visibly Jewish clothing.

The NYPD is urging the public to remain vigilant and to report all suspicious or threatening behavior. In tandem, community leaders are calling for stronger educational and legal measures to combat the rise in hate.

With Passover just days away, police officials say the increased security is not just about visibility—it’s about sending a clear message: New York will not tolerate antisemitism.