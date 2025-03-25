Oscar-winning documentary co-director arrested for throwing stones

Hamdan Ballal, from left, Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra, winners of the award for best documentary feature film for "No Other Land," attend the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By JNS

Israeli forces on Monday night arrested Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Balal on suspicion of throwing stones at security forces during violent clashes near Susya in Judea, according to Hebrew media reports.

Balal, co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land,” was among three Palestinians detained, along with an Israeli citizen involved in the confrontation.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that the violence began when Palestinian suspects hurled rocks at Israeli civilians, damaging vehicles.

A confrontation erupted between Israelis and Palestinians, leading to further rock-throwing.

Security forces intervened, at which point Palestinians allegedly threw stones at them, prompting the arrests.

An Israeli citizen was also injured and evacuated for medical treatment.

The Israeli army denied reports that Balal was taken from an ambulance.