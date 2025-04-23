Overnight Houthi missile sends 1 million Israelis to bomb shelters

A Houthi ballistic missile launched from Yemen triggered air raid sirens across northern Israel overnight, forcing residents of the region into bomb shelters for the first time in months.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A ballistic missile launched by the Yemen-based Houthis triggered alarms in northern Israel in the early hours of Wednesday morning, sending some one million Israelis into bomb shelters overnight.

At approximately 4 a.m., sirens blared in the Haifa and Galilee regions, including Israel’s northernmost city of Nahariya.

The Magen David Adom emergency response organization said in a media statement that it treated several Israelis who sustained injuries while running to bomb shelters.

The IDF said in a statement that the missile was “likely successfully intercepted,” and there were no reports of damage to property or impacts from shrapnel.

Because the Houthis typically target Ben-Gurion Airport in central Israel, this marked the first time in months that residents of Israel’s north have heard sirens related to a Houthi launch.

It’s unclear whether the missile was bound for a site in northern Israel or if it had deviated from its intended target.

After a year of near-daily Hezbollah missile and drone attacks, northern Israel’s major metropolitan areas have enjoyed relative quiet since the November 2024 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire.

The launch came just a few hours after American airstrikes late Tuesday night rocked Yemen’s Hodeidah and Saada Governorates in the northwest of the country.

In a recent interview with the Media Line, an official from Yemen’s internationally-recognized government praised President Donald Trump for his tough stance against the Houthis.

The Trump administration has “instituted a strong and clear policy to deter” the Houthis, Information Minister Mohammed al-Eryani said.

“Make America Great Again is not just an election slogan; it was embodied in practical positions that restore America’s role as a leader in the free world,” he added.