WATCH: Houthi official – 'The day will come when we teach America a lesson, we will make them cry tears of blood' April 22, 2025

Houthi official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, vowed that America would pay for its aggression against Yemen, while condemning the labeling of Gaza supporters as antisemitic and supported by Iran.Yemeni-Houthi Official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti Vows to Defeat America, Make Them "Cry Tears of Blood" pic.twitter.com/39FfNIZVp1— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 22, 2025