Nighttime Hezbollah rocket attack wounds two in Nahariya

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen over the Hula Valley, April 12, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90

A fire was also reported in the northwestern coastal city, though it was unclear whether it was sparked by a rocket impact or interception debris.

By JNS

Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah launched 10 rockets at the Western Galilee overnight Monday, wounding two people in Nahariya, one of them seriously.

The couple, a 70-year-old woman and 80-year-old man whose apartment suffered a direct hit, were evacuated to the city’s Galilee Medical center in serious and mild condition, respectively, according to Magen David Adom emergency medical service spokesperson Zaki Heller.

From the scene in Nahariya. Credit: Magen David Adom Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/ibI1uHhUBg — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) November 25, 2024

Approximately two hours later, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone that had crossed into the northern Golan Heights from Syria, triggering sirens in Kibbutz Merom Golan.

The Monday night attacks came after Hezbollah launched over 20 rockets at the upper and western Galilee regions earlier in the day, lightly wounding a 75-year-old man in Nahariya.

He was evacuated to the city’s Galilee Medical Center for further treatment, according to MDA.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military’s Home Front Command on Monday evening tightened its defensive guidelines for the Golan Heights and northern border communities following a situational assessment.

The new guidelines come as Israel braces for a potential escalation by Hezbollah as a ceasefire deal looms.