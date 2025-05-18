Search

WATCH: Trump speaks candidly about relationship with Netanyahu

President Trump dismissed reports of frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, instead defending him as “an angry man” in light of the October 7th attacks.

He praised Natanyahu’s leadership during the war and proposed that Gaza be transformed into a “Freedom Zone” under U.S. oversight.

