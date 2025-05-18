WATCH: Trump speaks candidly about relationship with Netanyahu May 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-speaks-about-relationship-with-netanyahu/ Email Print President Trump dismissed reports of frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, instead defending him as “an angry man” in light of the October 7th attacks.He praised Natanyahu’s leadership during the war and proposed that Gaza be transformed into a “Freedom Zone” under U.S. oversight. Benjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpMiddle East