Ayatollah Khamenei accuses Trump of ‘massacring’ Gazans, calls for elimination of ‘cancerous’ Israel

As nuclear talks between US and Iran progress, Iran’s Supreme Leader excoriates President Donald Trump, accusing him of massacring Gazans while openly advocating for the destruction of the state of Israel, calling the Jewish state a cancer.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News Staff

Iran’s Supreme Leader took aim at the United States over the weekend, even as nuclear talks continue between the Trump administration and Tehran, and explicitly called for the annihilation of the State of Israel.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s official X/Twitter account published a string of comments on Saturday, castigating President Donald Trump and America’s support for Israel during the war against Hamas, while also comparing the Jewish state to a tumor and calling for its destruction.

Last week, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff reportedly gave Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a written proposal for a new nuclear deal during the fourth round of talks in Oman on May 10th, which Araghchi took back to Tehran.

Days later, a senior adviser to Khamenei told NBC News that Iran was prepared to make major concessions, adding that a deal would potentially be reached “today.”

President Trump himself signaled last week that his administration is “close to a deal” with Iran.

“We’re not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran,” Trump said. “I think we’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this.”

Despite the signals last week of an impending agreement, Khamenei castigated Trump over his comments during a four-day trip to the Middle East last week, calling them “so low” as to be “a source of shame” for Americans.

“Some of the remarks made during the US President’s trip to the region aren’t even worth a response at all,” Khamenei said via his official X account.

“The level of those remarks is so low that they are a source of shame for the American nation. Trump said he wants to use power for peace. He’s lying.”

Khamenei accused Trump and the U.S. of facilitating massacres in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

“US president, other US officials and administrations have used power for the massacre in Gaza, for igniting wars and for supporting their own mercenaries. When has the US ever used power to bring peace?”

“They used power to provide the Zionist regime with ten-ton bombs to be dropped on Gaza’s children, hospitals, people’s homes, in Lebanon, and wherever else they could.”

Iran’s top cleric and spiritual leader also blamed Israel for “corruption, war, and discord” in the Middle East, calling the Jewish state a “cancerous tumor” that will be destroyed.

“Without question, the source of corruption, war, and discord in this West Asia region is the Zionist regime. The dangerous, deadly, cancerous tumor in West Asia must and will be eliminated.”