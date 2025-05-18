WATCH: Israeli Arab spits on female IDF soldier while riding on the bus

While riding a bus, an Israeli Arab man leaned over and spat at a female IDF soldier sitting quietly in her seat, then slipped off at the next stop—escaping without facing any consequences.

Look at him.

An Israeli Arab – lives here, works here. Israel must get to him and send him to Gaza. Just in time for Chariots of Gideon. pic.twitter.com/E1ayBGpivS — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) May 18, 2025