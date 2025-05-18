Search

WATCH: Israeli Arab spits on female IDF soldier while riding on the bus

While riding a bus, an Israeli Arab man leaned over and spat at a female IDF soldier sitting quietly in her seat, then slipped off at the next stop—escaping without facing any consequences.

