Two rockets launched at Israel from central Gaza; IDF intercepts one

Smoke trails are seen in the sky after rocket fire from the eastern Gaza Strip towards Israel last year. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

By JNS

Palestinian terrorists fired two rockets toward Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on Sunday amid the expansion of Israel Defense Forces ground operations in the coastal enclave, the IDF confirmed.

Following the alerts that were activated in Kissufim, two launches were identified from the central Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. One was intercepted and the other fell in an open area,” the military stated.

“There were no casualties,” the IDF added.

The attack from Gaza activated air-raid sirens in Kibbutz Kissufim, an Israeli agricultural community near the border of some 300 residents.

Israel’s Magen David Adom medical emergency response group also announced it received “no reports regarding impacts or casualties.”

The rocket attack on the Jewish state came shortly after the IDF announced it had launched extensive ground operations as part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“Over the past 24 hours, forces of the IDF’s Southern Command, both regular and reserve, have started a large-scale ground operation across the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of the beginning of Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the army said in a statement.

“So far, the forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, and are now taking control of strategic areas within the Strip,” the IDF continued.

The military noted that over the past week, the Israeli Air Force attacked more than 670 Hamas terror targets across the Strip in an attempt to “disrupt enemy preparations and support the ground operation.”

Among the targets attacked by IAF fighter jets were weapons depots, terrorist operatives, tunnels and anti-tank launch positions, it said.

“The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip as necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel,” it added.

On May 13, the Israeli Air Force intercepted two rockets fired from the Strip. A third rocket landed in open area, the IDF said, adding that no casualties were reported in the terrorist aerial assault. Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the rocket launches.