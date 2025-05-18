Search

WATCH: Former hostage Edan Alexander thanks President Trump in emotional phone call

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-edan-alexander-thanks-president-trump-in-emotional-phone-call/
Email Print

Recently freed American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander emotionally thanked President Trump for securing his release and saving his life, prompting Trump to warmly invite the Alexander family to the White House for a celebratory visit.

>