WATCH: Former hostage Edan Alexander thanks President Trump in emotional phone call May 18, 2025 Recently freed American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander emotionally thanked President Trump for securing his release and saving his life, prompting Trump to warmly invite the Alexander family to the White House for a celebratory visit.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-18-at-02.26.10_89019f3d.mp4 Donald TrumpEdan Alexanderhostage