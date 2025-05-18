Teen working for Iran filmed hospital where former Israeli prime minister was recovering

By Pesach Benson, TPS

An 18-year-old Israeli citizen was arrested for allegedly spying on behalf of Iranian agents on the hospital where former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was hospitalized, Israeli security officials revealed Sunday.

Moshe Atias, a resident of Yavne, was taken into custody in April in a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police.

Investigators say Atias carried out surveillance outside the heart department of a central Israel hospital during Bennett’s stay, filming a guarded floor where the former prime minister was being treated.

According to the investigation, Atias was recruited by Iranian elements and knowingly carried out multiple assignments for them in exchange for money.

One of the tasks allegedly included documenting areas of the hospital secured for Bennett.

“This case highlights a serious attempt by hostile foreign actors to target senior Israeli officials through local proxies,” the Shin Bet and police said in a joint statement. “Atias operated with full awareness that his actions could endanger national security.”







Bennett, likely challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu, was hospitalized at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba in April after experiencing a cardiac episode during a fitness workout. The hospital said he underwent a catheterization procedure.

The health scare came just weeks after Bennett, 53, signaled a possible return to politics.

In early April, he registered a new political party under the provisional name “Bennett 2026,” following several months of internal research aimed at identifying potential voters.

Sources close to Bennett say a formal decision on whether he will run in the next election has not yet been made.

A recent Maariv survey found that a party led by Bennett could win as many as 27 Knesset seats — outpacing Netanyahu’s Likud, which polled at 19 seats.

Security officials said this case is part of a growing trend of Iranian efforts to recruit Israelis to gather intelligence and carry out missions against the state.

The Shin Bet emphasized that it monitors potential threats to current and former leaders using a range of tools designed to detect suspicious activity in advance.

The statement also reiterated warnings to the public about foreign entities offering covert “jobs” or missions, stressing that cooperation with such actors constitutes a criminal offense.