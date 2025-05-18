WATCH: Two dead after Mexican Navy training vessel strikes Brooklyn Bridge May 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-two-dead-after-mexican-navy-training-vessel-strikes-brooklyn-bridge/ Email Print The Mexican Navy training ship Cuauhtémoc tragically collided with the Brooklyn Bridge due to a mechanical failure, resulting in two crew members’ deaths and 22 injuries, while the iconic bridge sustained no major damage.BREAKING: A ship has just hit the Brooklyn Bridge. pic.twitter.com/uOdmlZB3uJ— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 18, 2025 In an absolutely stunning modern metaphor a ship blaring Mexican music and flying a massive Mexican flag just got destroyed by the Brooklyn bridge.Can’t make it uppic.twitter.com/AUJy0q3oFB— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2025 #BREAKING: Watch as a Massive Mexican navy ship crashes into the Brooklyn bridge with 200 passengers on board#Brooklyn | #NewYorkWatch dramatic footage as a Mexican navy ship carrying 200 people crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. The vessel’s 150-foot masts… pic.twitter.com/OpyKpIRiJQ— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 18, 2025 BREAKING : I have obtained additional footage of the Mexican navy attacking the Brooklyn Bridge. Listen closely and you can hear the ship taunting us. pic.twitter.com/cl3YmR3D0V— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 18, 2025 boat crashBrooklyn BridgeMexico