WATCH: Two dead after Mexican Navy training vessel strikes Brooklyn Bridge

The Mexican Navy training ship Cuauhtémoc tragically collided with the Brooklyn Bridge due to a mechanical failure, resulting in two crew members’ deaths and 22 injuries, while the iconic bridge sustained no major damage.

