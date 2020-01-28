Palestinian leader calls Trump a ‘son of a dog,’ calls for ‘resistance’

PA leader Mahmoud Abbas instructs his security forces not to interfere with Palestinian rioters.

By JNS

Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas railed against U.S. President Donald Trump in a closed-door meeting with the Palestinian leader’s Fatah party leadership on Monday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz met with Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss the U.S. administration’s Middle East peace plan.

“Trump is a dog and a son of a bitch,” Palestinian sources quoted Abbas as saying. The P.A. leader said he had refused to answer a phone call from Washington, and predicted that “difficult days” were ahead as a result.

“They called me from Washington and I did not pick up the phone. I said no and I will continue to say no,” said Abbas. “We are headed for difficult days and we are beginning to bear the consequences of the objection. Resistance must be escalated at all points of friction. All young people must be encouraged,” he said.

Abbas said that while he had been advised not to refuse to take the call, he refused to “go down as a traitor.”