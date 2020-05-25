Palestinians begin easing coronavirus restrictions

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed 423 cases of the virus and two deaths.

By JNS

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Monday that mosques, churches and businesses would reopen on Tuesday in the P.A.-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

Shtayyeh said it was time to “cautiously return life to normal” as the coronavirus infection rate has decreased, reported Reuters. The P.A. locked down the territories in March after the first case of the virus was detected in Bethlehem.

Shtayyeh also said that P.A. ministries and offices would reopen on Wednesday and checkpoints that restrict inter-city travel would be removed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed 423 cases of the virus and two deaths, according to the report, which added that the crisis led to a 50 percent drop in commercial revenues in Judea and Samaria and a 17.6 percent unemployment rate.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced the first coronavirus-related death in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.