Pope Francis highlights slain American-Israeli hostage during Sunday prayers

Lamenting ongoing Gaza war, Pope Francis cites six Israeli captives murdered by Hamas terrorists in a Rafah tunnel, recalls meeting with hostage’s mother.

By World Israel News Staff

Pope Francis over the weekend lamented the killing of five Israeli hostages and one American-Israeli hostage taken captive by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and held in the Gaza Strip for nearly eleven months before being shot dead in a Rafah tunnel late last month.

Speaking at the end of the Angelus prayer on Sunday, the 87-year-old pontiff discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including the hostages held in the coastal enclave.

Frances mentioned by name Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the 23-year-old American-Israeli hostage wounded at the Supernova music festival in Re’im on October 7th, and held captive in Gaza until late August, when he was shot and killed by is captors.

Goldberg-Polin and five other captives were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head at the end of August, when IDF soldiers uncovered a terror tunnel beneath the city of Rafah.

“I think of the Middle East. So many innocent victims. I think of the mothers who have lost sons to war. How many young lives cut short,” Francis said on Sunday.

“I think of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, found dead in early September with five other hostages in Gaza.”

Pope Francis recalled his meeting with Goldberg-Polin’s mother, Rachel Goldberg, last year.

“In November last year, I met his mother, Rachel, whose humanity struck me. I accompany her at this time. I pray for the victims and continue to be close to all the families of the hostages.”

“Let the conflict in Palestine and Israel cease. Let the violence cease. Let the hatred cease. Let the hostages be released. Let negotiations continue. And may solutions for peace be found.”