Precocious Teen Nazi, Britain’s youngest terrorist, dodges jail time

The boy started young, committing his first terror offense when he was only 13.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

He led a Nazi cell from grandma’s house.

And grandma was there holding his hand when he was sentenced via video feed.

The boy started his hate young, committing his first terror offense when he was only 13.

On Monday, now 16, the teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, avoided jail when Judge Mark Dennis QC at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court sentenced him to 24-months of youth rehabilitation.

In June 2019, only 14, he became head of a British cell of a far-right group called Feuerkrieg Division (FKD), a neo-Nazi group. He was in touch with another youthful Nazi from FKD, the group’s 13-year-old Estonian commander.

As part of FKD, the teen recruited “five people, including 17-year-old Paul Dunleavy, who was sentenced to more than five years’ detention for terror offences in 2019,” Skype News reports.

With the dubious distinction of being Britain’s youngest terrorist, the teen also collected do-it-yourself material on making bombs, guns and even napalm.

Officers found a Nazi flag in his home and “1488” painted on the garden shed at his house. The first part “14” refers to the 14-word Nazi slogan “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The 88 is a reference to the eighth letter of the alphabet, HH, meaning “Heil Hitler.”

Although prosecutors said he posted about “gassing” Jews and hanging gays, “he claimed not to have racist views and just wanted to appear ‘cool,’” said Jenny Hopkins from the Crown Prosecution Service, according to Reuters.

However, Hopkins said, “the body of evidence led to him pleading guilty to possession and dissemination of terrorist material.”

The case shows that “potential extremism can lie beyond every computer and phone screen,'” Detective Inspector Mark Samuel from Counter Terrorism Policing South West said, Skype News reported.

“This is especially true during lockdown where young people spend more time online, often alone and unsupervised,” he said.