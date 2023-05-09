‘SHIELD AND ARROW’: IDF slams Gaza in new operation May 9, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/shield-and-arrow-idf-slams-gaza-in-new-operation/ Email Print Here is the aftermath of the IDF attack in Gaza overnight in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, dubbed ‘Operation Shield and Arrow’, that eliminated three senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in response to the 104 rockets fired at Israel last week. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/video_2023-05-09_10-53-11.mp4 IDFOperation Shield and ArrowPalestinian Islamic JihadPalestinian terroristsRockets from Gaza