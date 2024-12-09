‘State of Optimism’ – Hamas drafts list of living captives to be freed in hostage deal – report

Hamas hands over captives to the custody of the International Red Cross in Rafah, November 28th, 2023. (Flash90)

Hostage deal talks are making progress and have moved to ‘advanced stage,’ report claims, to the point where Hamas has handed over a list of captives to be released in a possible deal – and a list of jailed terrorists it is demanding be freed in exchange.

By World Israel News Staff

Hostage deal talks have made significant process recently, reaching an “advanced stage,” according to a report Monday by the London-based, Qatari-owned news outlet Al Araby Al Jadeed.

Citing a source familiar with the issue, the report claimed that talks between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, have reached a point where the two sides are now discussing the individuals who will be released in a possible deal.

Hamas reportedly has drafted a tentative list of living hostages who could be released in an agreement, including information on their condition.

The deal now under consideration would include the release of elderly captives and female captives, along with others whose health is in serious condition.

The hostages listed for release in the deal include four with American citizenship, despite not fitting the demographic criteria.

The terror group has transmitted the list to Egyptian brokers, who according to Monday’s report, are in a “state of optimism” regarding the prospects for a deal by the January 20th deadline laid out by President-elect Donald Trump.

Hamas has also drafted a list of jailed Arab terrorists it wants released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the freeing of Israeli captives.

According to the report, Hamas has agreed to a tw0-month “transitional” phase, during which there will be expanded entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

“Both sides are serious about reaching an unprecedented deal, with Egypt, Qatar, and the US participating in the negotiations as mediators,” the source cited by Monday’s report said.