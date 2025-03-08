Israeli minister fumes at US envoy for direct talks with Hamas

US envoy insisted that these were only initial talks and emphasized that no agreements would be made without Israel’s approval.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly criticized Trump Administration hostage envoy Adam Boehler for holding direct talks with Hamas regarding the release of hostages.

During a phone call last week, Dermer expressed his dissatisfaction with Boehler for meeting with a senior Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya in Doha.

Dermer was upset that Boehler discussed the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for one living US citizen and the bodies of four deceased American hostages.

In his defense, Boehler argued that these were only initial talks and emphasized that no agreements would be made without Israel’s approval.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the idea of direct talks between the US and Hamas when the Trump Administration proposed it last month.

According to Ynet, Israel was behind the leak of the direct negotiations between the US and Hamas in an attempt to derail them.

On Wednesday, media outlets reported that US officials were taking the unprecedented step of negotiating directly with Hamas, overturning established US policy of avoiding talks with terror groups.

Jerusalem is displeased with these direct negotiations, particularly because Israeli officials were only informed of the talks after they occurred, contrary to the claim by US officials that Israel had been fully briefed.

The US chose not to inform Israel of the meeting between Trump hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Hamas ahead of time because a similar meeting had previously been canceled due to opposition from Israel.

Boehler proceeded with the meeting, focusing on the need to secure the release of one living American hostage, Eden Alexander, as well as the bodies of four deceased US citizens: Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai, and Judith Weinstein.

Israel is reportedly concerned that the talks may prioritize the release of US hostages, leading the US to lose interest in the matter once they are freed.

Israel’s efforts to interfere with the negotiations by leaking information may have had an impact, as the talks are reportedly facing challenges.