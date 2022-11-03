Suspected terror: Girl, 13, shot in head near Hebron, in critical condition

“IDF forces are currently searching the area, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” an IDF spokesperson stated.

By World Israel News Staff

Tamar Aharon, a 13-year-old girl from Kiryat Arba, was critically wounded late Thursday afternoon after she was hit in the head by a bullet fired from the direction of the city of Hebron.

While walking with her friends, Aharon suddenly collapsed and began to bleed. She was first taken to a Magen David Adom clinic in Kiryat Arba but was then evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem. She was unconscious and in critical condition.

At first, her friends had no idea what happened, but the medical team noticed a gunshot wound to her head.

“The girl was brought by her sister to the entrance of the United Clinic, where the nurse said that she received a strong blow to the head from an unknown source,” said Dr. Morris Matatiyo, a family medicine specialist at the United Clinic in Kiryat Arba, who provided the initial treatment.

“A cleaning worker who met her at the entrance took her immediately, while she was still conscious, to a treatment room, where I gave her initial treatment and tried to locate the source of the bleeding, which was very heavy.

“At the same time, an ambulance was called, which arrived within a few minutes, and upon its arrival the girl lost consciousness and began to convulse,” he said.

“The girl was injured earlier today, as a result of a shooting in the Kiryat Arba area. IDF forces are currently searching the area, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” an IDF spokesperson stated.

“Even in its last days, this evil government provides excuses instead of providing security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party and a resident of Kiryat Arba, said in a statement.

“In the evening a girl was seriously injured by a stray shot in Kiryat Arba, and in the morning three heroic police officers were injured in an attack in Jerusalem,” he said, referring to the stabbing at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

“We must put an end to lawlessness and return the rulers to Jerusalem, Kiryat Arba and everywhere else,” he declared.

The right-wing Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties united during the general election campaign and won an unprecedented 15 seats on Tuesday. Religious Zionism is expected to be an important coalition partner in a Likud-led government.