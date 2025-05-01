Syrian Druze call on international assistance amid violent attacks

This plea follows the murder of Hussam Warwar, the mayor of the Druze community of Sahnaya, and his son.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Amid sectarian violence, the Druze community called on the international community to assist.

This plea follows the murder of Hussam Warwar, the mayor of the Druze community of Sahnaya, and his son.

An account called MiraMedusa posted a video of Warwar welcoming representatives to the area and telling residents not to fear them.

“Once the cameras stopped rolling, the forces turned on him and publicly executed him and his only son in public, before everyone’s eyes. This is the true face of Islamist terror,” they wrote.

MiraMedusa continued, “Our young men are being arrested and tortured in indescribable ways. They are forced to endure brutal abuse; no one with a conscience can accept it. We receive images that we can’t share–not out of fear– but out of respect for their dignity, which is violated daily in private. We can no longer remain silent.”

The post called on the Red Cross, journalists, and members of the Druze community to “act immediately to save us and put an end to these constant atrocities.”

Hakmat Al-Hajeri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, released a statement that he no longer trusted the new government.

He said, “We no longer trust the organization, which calls itself a government. We have no faith in their agents who are only involved in murder and kidnapping and misleading the public, and adopting the ideology that all other sects are infidels,” he said.

Former ambassador Reda Mansour expressed disappointment in Israel’s response to violence against the Syrian Druze.

Mansour said, “Everyone in the Middle East is watching us and witnessing how jihadists flout Israel’s red lines. We will pay dearly for this weakness.” he wrote.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel wrote a letter urging Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take immediate action to assist the Druze, citing the large numbers of Druze who enroll in the IDF.

He wrote, “IDF officers and fighters of Druze descent were among the first to stand up and defend the State of Israel during the war. Some have fallen fighting terrorists. Their family members are in immediate and palpable danger.”