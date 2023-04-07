Terror shooting in Jordan Valley: 2 Israeli women dead, 3rd victim in serious condition

Scene of terror shooting that claimed the lives of two Israeli women in the Jordan Valley, Apr. 7, 2023. A 3rd victim is in serious condition. (Twitter/Screenshot)

The IDF is searching the area for the terrorists, who fled the scene.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israeli women were killed Friday morning in a shooting attack near the Israeli town of Humra in the Jordan Valley. A third victim was wounded.

The dead victims were both in their 20s. The wounded woman, in her 40s, is in serious condition.

United Hatzalah regional paramedic Oded Shabbat, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “When I arrived I found three people who were in critical condition. Together with other first responders, I performed CPR on the injured in an attempt to save their lives. One injured person was transported by helicopter to the hospital for further care.”

A manhunt is underway, the IDF said.

The attack occurred following a massive barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Thursday – the largest since the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war – and the firing of missiles from Gaza, one of which damaged a home in Sderot.

The Passover holiday began Wednesday evening. Earlier that day, 350 Palestinians were arrested at the Temple Mount compound in the Old City of Jerusalem after hundreds of rioters barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque with fireworks, rocks, and other projectiles.