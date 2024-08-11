Thug shouting “Free Palestine” stabs Jewish man in NYC

Edmonton, Canada - October 18, 2023: Protestor holding a sign reading "From the river to the sea" at a pro-Palestine protest at the Alberta Legislature (Shutterstock)

‘Free Palestine’ is just the new ‘Heil Hitler’.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

During the Crown Heights Pogrom, Sharpton’s fanboys would shout, “Heil Hitler” while attacking Jews in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

While black men getting enthusiastic about Hitler may seem odd to people who view racism as a binary matter of white supremacy, but the homeboys weren’t reading Mein Kampf here.

I’ve had people who wouldn’t pass an Aryan test with a gallon of hair dye and ten gallons of face paint flash me Nazi salutes in New York because they know that’s just what you do if you hate Jews.

Nowadays if you hate Jews, you shout, “Free Palestine”.

A man in his early 20s reportedly yelled “free Palestine” at a young Jewish man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, before adding “do you want to die?” and stabbing him.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Shabbat “near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, close to Chabad Headquarters,” wrote Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, who is tied to the movement’s administration.

The victim, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover, and residents detained the alleged attacker until police arrested him, according to Behrman.

According to Behrman, “I visited the victim in the hospital tonight. He is grateful to be alive and understands that if he had been stabbed just 4 centimeters away, the result would have been very different.”

A decade ago there were endless debates about whether there was a difference between “antisemitism” and “antizionism”.

The Anti-Israel Left helpfully collapsed those debates. It now justifies attacks on synagogues and Holocaust museums by masked thugs in keffiyahs.

Terrorist supporters show up to protest outside a production of Fiddler on the Roof.

And random thugs know that the thing to shout at Jews right before stabbing them is “Free Palestine”.

Before you know it Jews for Racial and Economic Justice will explain that the stabbing was an act of anti-colonial resistance to decolonize Brooklyn.

“Free Palestine” is just the new “Heil Hitler”. Those shouting it are the new Nazis.