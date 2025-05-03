Trump dismissed Mike Waltz as security adviser over secret meetings with Netanyahu – report

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, March 11, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump dismissed National Security Adviser Mike Waltz partly because of his decision to hold private negotiations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without Trump’s knowledge, according to a report in the Washington Post, quoting Trump officials.

Tensions have been mounting between Trump and Waltz for some time, according to administration officials.

Waltz reportedly met with Netanyahu privately without informing Trump before the two heads of state met in the Oval Office in February.

One source within the Trump administration said, “Waltz wanted to take US policy in a direction Trump wasn’t comfortable with. It got back to Trump, and the president wasn’t happy.”

Trump has said that he prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran over military intervention, and the report indicated that Waltz’s decision to consult privately with Netanyahu was interpreted as a strategy to force the president’s hand in the direction of military conflict.

In addition, some White House officials believed Waltz was aligning more closely with Netanyahu than his own president.

“You work for the president of your country, not a president of another country,” a Trump adviser said, adding that others have been dismissed for such behavior.

The controversy has sparked a discussion within the administration regarding the role of the National Security Council, with those close to Trump indicating that he prefers advisors who are more loyal to the president.

On Thursday, Trump announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would serve as interim National Security Adviser.

An additional issue that might have prompted Waltz’s dismissal was his inclusion of Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal messaging group discussing military actions in Yemen.

Although the incident was a serious security breach, officials indicated that it was only a contributing factor and not a primary cause.

Despite his dismissal from the National Security Council, Waltz was nominated by Trump to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations.