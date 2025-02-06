Two troops killed in Gaza, bringing wartime IDF toll to 846

Sgt. First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen, 21, and Sgt. First Class Nachman Refael Ben Ami, 20 died in a crane accident in the Gaza Strip. (Screenshot)

Eight additional troops were injured, including one seriously.

By JNS

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in an accident in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, the military announced on Thursday.

The troops were identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen, 21, of the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, from Beit Hanan; and Sgt. First Class Nachman Refael Ben Ami, 20, of the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, from Eilat.

According to an initial probe, a crane collapsed on the troops due to harsh winds caused by a winter storm.

On Tuesday, two IDF soldiers were killed and eight more were wounded when a terrorist opened fire at a military post near the village of Tayasir in northern Samaria.

The slain troops were identified by the military as IDF Sgt. Maj. (res.) Ofer Yung, 39, from Tel Aviv, and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Avraham Tzvi Tzivka Friedman, 43, from Ein Hanatziv.

The death toll among Israeli troops on all fronts since the Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 now stands at 846.