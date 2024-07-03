Two wounded in suspected terror attack in northern Israel

Two wounded in stabbing attack in Karmiel mall. (Twitter Screenshot)

By JNS

Two Israelis were wounded on Wednesday in a suspected terrorist stabbing in a shopping center in the northern city of Karmiel.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the victims, including one in serious condition, on the scene.

The suspected terrorist was shot and neutralized, according to police.

In January, and Israeli soldier was wounded in a car-ramming near a naval base in the northern city of Haifa. The terrorist drove a car into the 20-year-old victim, after which he got out and attacked with an ax.

The terrorist was identified as Wassim Abu al-Hoga, an Arab Israeli from Tamra in the Lower Galilee.

On Tuesday, an Israeli man was moderately wounded when Palestinian terrorists fired on the Mitzpe Yosef outpost on Mount Gerizim near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria.

There was a terrorist stabbing attack in a shopping mall in Karmiel. 2 were injured. The terrorist was shot. pic.twitter.com/pww5YT7que — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) July 3, 2024