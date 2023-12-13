UN demands immediate ceasefire in Hamas war

Of the 193 members, 153 voted in favor, 10 voted against and there were 22 abstentions.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday resulted in a demand for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The United States, which, along with 9 other countries, voted against the demand, blocked the vote on Friday, and in response, Arab countries called for an emergency vote on Tuesday.

Support for the ceasefire demand was greater than in earlier votes–out of 193 members, 153 voted in favor, 10 voted against and there were 22 abstentions.

In addition to the US and Israel, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Austria, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, and Nauru also voted against the call for a ceasefire.

Unlike the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, the UN General Assembly’s aren’t binding, although they are “very important” and reflect world opinion,” according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

In addition to demanding Israel cease its military operations in Gaza, the resolution called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.”

The UN General Assembly called the emergency vote to address “the grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population.”

According to the Hamas’ Ministry of Health, the civilian death toll in Gaza is at 18,000, many of them children and with 80% of the Gazan population displaced, although Hamas’ numbers have been taken at face value, and no independent body has verified them.

In addition, the ceasefire made no mention of the fact that Hamas has placed its civilians in harm’s way by storing its ammunition and firing missiles close to schools, mosques, and hospitals.

One of the United States’ major criticisms of the ceasefire demands is that it contains no condemnation of Hamas or its terrorist acts.

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists invaded southern towns in Israel, killed 1,200 people, committed atrocities such as mutilation, torture, and rape, and kidnapped 250 people.

The US proposed amending the ceasefire call with a statement that the UN “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas.”

However, the UN rejected the amendment.