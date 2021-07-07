US congresswoman compares Biden vaccine policy to Nazi ‘brown shirts’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a question during a news conference about her bill to audit the correspondence and financial statements of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 15, 2021. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

In her latest offensive remarks, Taylor Greene compared the Biden administration’s advocacy for the Covid vaccine to the Nazi-era “brown shirts” and human experimentation.

By World Israel News Staff

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), who only recently apologized to likening coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust, has done it again.

On Tuesday, lashing out against the Biden administration’s efforts to encourage citizens to get vaccinated, she evoked the Nazi-era “brown shirts.”

The Brown Shirts – the Nazi Party’s original paramilitary wing – played a significant role in Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in the 1920s and 1930s.

Biden is “pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved” as “a political tool used to control people,” Taylor Greene tweeted.

“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.

“You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment.”

Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people. People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment. https://t.co/S8qlstuSqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Human experimentation was performed by physicians on prisoners in Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust, most famously by the sadistic Dr. Josef Mengele, known as the Angel of Death.

“We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors” to get people vaccinated,” Biden had tweeted.

Taylor Greene doubled down on her attack on Wednesday.

“So when Biden’s vaccine police show up at your door to ask you medical questions that invade your HIPAA rights,” she said, referring to the Health Insurance Portability and accountability Act, “and try to force you take a NON-FDA approved vaccine, say this: I’m taking advice from MTG! I’m meal prepping and working out to protect my health from covid,” she wrote.

6. So when Biden’s vaccine police show up at your door to ask you medical questions that invade your HIPAA rights and try to force you take a NON-FDA approved vaccine say this: I’m taking advice from MTG! I’m meal prepping and working out to protect my health from covid. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 7, 2021

The FDA gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines. According to the FDA website, EUA “is a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under an EUA, FDA may allow the use of unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when certain statutory criteria have been met, including that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.”

Taylor Greene recently appeared on a conservative podcast and said that coronavirus policies pushed by the Democrats were reminiscent of the Holocaust.

After touring the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, however, she apologized for those comments, telling reporters, “I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it.”

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust. And there are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive and for that I want to apologize.

“If we’re going to lead, we need to be able to lead in a way where if we’ve messed up, it’s very important for us to say we’re sorry,” she said, stressing that she remained firm in her stance against mandatory masks and vaccines.

“I believe that forced mask and forced vaccines or vaccine passports are a type of discrimination, and I’m very much against that type of discrimination,” she said, explaining that her apology was solely for comparing those policies to the Holocaust.