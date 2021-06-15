Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes for comments likening coronavirus restrictions to Holocaust

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” wrote Taylor Greene on Twitter.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) apologized for comments she made that likened coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust, after touring the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Speaking to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Taylor Greene said, “I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it.”

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust. And there are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive and for that I want to apologize.

“If we’re going to lead, we need to be able to lead in a way where if we’ve messed up, it’s very important for us to say we’re sorry.”

But Taylor Greene added that she stood firm in her stance against mandatory masks and vaccines.

“I believe that forced mask and forced vaccines or vaccine passports are a type of discrimination, and I’m very much against that type of discrimination,” she said, explaining that her apology was solely for comparing those policies to the Holocaust.

“I know that words that I have stated were hurtful, and for that I’m very sorry.”

Last week, Taylor Greene appeared on a conservative podcast and said that coronavirus policies pushed by the Democrats were reminiscent of the Holocaust.

“You know, we can look back in a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star,” she said. “And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany.

“This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi [Democratic House speaker] is talking about.”

On Twitter a few days later, Taylor Greene replied to a story about a supermarket chain putting a logo on employees’ name badges to indicate that they were vaccinated.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she wrote.