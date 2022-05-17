US senator booed for noting ‘existence of two sexes’ as ‘scientific truth’

By World Israel News Staff

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) was loudly booed during her University of Wyoming commencement speech Saturday after saying that “even fundamental scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.”

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R–WY) was loudly booed during her University of Wyoming commencement speech yesterday after remarking “even fundamental scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.” pic.twitter.com/k9SVxe0GmC — Tony Webster (@webster) May 15, 2022

A UW alumni, she attempted to mitigate her remarks by saying, “I’m not making a comment on the fact that there are people who transition between sexes.”

The jeers nonetheless continued, and she said no more about the matter as she concluded her address.

UW President Ed Seidel sent out a statement following the ceremony.

“One of our speakers made remarks regarding biological sex that many on campus take issue with. While we respect the right of all to express their views, from students to elected officials, we unequivocally state that UW is an institution that supports and celebrates its diverse communities.”

Lummis apologized, saying it was never her intention “to make anyone feel unwelcomed or disrespected.”

According to a report in Wyoming’s Casper Star-Tribune, “the clash at Saturday’s ceremony echoes friction between UW students and government officials from this year’s legislative session, when lawmakers were considering a bill that would have banned transgender women from competing on female teams.”

UW chemical engineering student Abby Gruner texted the newspaper, saying, “This unwillingness to accept new ideas and replace old ones definitely frustrates younger generations such as my own.”

The Federalist, an American conservative online magazine, said that “by apologizing for the truth about biological sex, Sen. Lummis ceded key culture war ground to the woke mob.”