Terrorist who murdered 7 Israelis may soon be released from prison, victims’ families fuming

Nasser Abu Hamid, who planned numerous terror attacks that killed 7 Israeli civilians including Rabbi Binyamin Kahane and his wife, may be released in the near future.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A terrorist convicted of the murders of Israeli civilians is up for parole, and the families of the victims were not informed about the possibility that their loved ones’ killer could potentially be released.

Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, was given seven life sentences plus an additional fifty years for planning a series of terror attacks which left seven Israeli civilians dead.

Among those killed in the attacks were Rabbi Binyamin Kahane, son of Jewish Defense League founder and one-time Knesset Member Rabbi Meir Kahane, and Rabbi Binyamin Kahane’s wife, Talya Kahane. The couple were shot and killed while driving their children on Route 60 in Samaria in December 2000.

Abu Hamid, who is terminally ill with cancer, was recently transferred back to prison after spending several months hospitalized at Assaf HaRofeh Medical Center.

According to Hebrew language media reports, a report from the hospital indicated that Abu Hamid, who has been imprisoned since 2002, is on the verge of death.

Attorneys for Abu Hamid lobbied the parole board for compassionate release, which would allow Abu Hamid to die at home.

The parole board appeared to be receptive to this request, scheduling a hearing in which doctors will likely recommend his release from incarceration.

But the families of Abu Hamid’s victims were not informed about his health condition, nor his upcoming parole hearing, and are fuming that they were kept in the dark.

The possibility that Abu Hamid will be freed is “heartbreaking” for the victims’ families, said attorney Ofir Steiner.

Steiner, who works for the Honenu NGO, is representing the victims’ families and will speak against the release in the parole hearing.

“Those… who lost their loved ones in a number of murderous terrorist attacks, all of which were planned and carried out by the master murderer, were shocked to learn that the parole board intends to discuss his release,” Steiner told Channel 12 News.

“The court found that he should be sentenced to seven life sentences plus another fifty years, indicating that this is someone who needs to be kept away from the public. It is difficult to understand how the terrorist’s request is accepted in the face of the suffering of the orphans and widows, and may even lead to an early release that will harm the deterrence and security of the citizens and break the spirit of the victims,” he added.

“We will do whatever it takes to prevent the release of the murderer, who has no right to taste freedom again.”