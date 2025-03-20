Search

WATCH: Aftermath of US strikes on Houthi command centers in Yemen

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-aftermath-of-us-strikes-on-houthi-command-centers-in-yemen/
Email Print

The U.S. Navy has been pounding Houthi positions in Yemen, targeting command compounds, leaders, and weapon depots in an effort to stop the Iranian-backed terror proxy from threatening global shipping and Israel.

>