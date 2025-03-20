WATCH: Aftermath of US strikes on Houthi command centers in Yemen March 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-aftermath-of-us-strikes-on-houthi-command-centers-in-yemen/ Email Print The U.S. Navy has been pounding Houthi positions in Yemen, targeting command compounds, leaders, and weapon depots in an effort to stop the Iranian-backed terror proxy from threatening global shipping and Israel.Yemen is currently experiencing a heatwave. Forecasts say temperatures may reach as high as 2000 degrees in various parts of the country.This weather phenomenon, known as an “American Phuckyouassholes”, will remain over the country for some time. pic.twitter.com/AnI6HxeV5D— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) March 19, 2025 U.S. airstrikes targeted a Houthi weapons depot in the Al-Sawadiyah base in Al-Bayda Governorate, central Yemen. Local reports of over 20 strikes tonight on Houthi targets across Yemen. pic.twitter.com/wssoRkxbp6— Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) March 20, 2025 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-20-at-00.38.07_cc688ed5.mp4 HouthisUS navyYemen