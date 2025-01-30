WATCH: Agam Berger reunites with her parents – ‘ We will never leave you’ January 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-agam-berger-reunites-with-her-parents-we-will-never-leave-you/ Email Print Agam Berger finally reunited with her parents after being released by Hamas in exchange for dozens of convicted murderers, marking the end of her horrific captivity in Gaza.Returned hostage, Agam Berger, meeting her family at the initial reception facility. pic.twitter.com/bgCQsWnDK0— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 30, 2025