WATCH: America wouldn’t have hostages if leadership were strong says Douglas Murray

Speaking to Fox News post-debate, renowned journalist Douglas Murray emphasized the need for America as the greatest Western power to ensure its leadership is strong and able-minded. I don't think an American journalist would be sitting in a cell in Moscow or American hostages in Gaza, if the World feared America.Some great points post Debate from @DouglasKMurray for @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/SWFseUZSgc— miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) July 3, 2024