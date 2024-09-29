Search

WATCH: Arab media releases simulation of Nasrallah assassination

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-media-releases-simulation-of-nasrallah-assassination/
Email Print

The IDF dropped more than eighty tons of explosives on an underground bunker that had long sheltered Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, finally bringing him and several other commanders to justice.

>