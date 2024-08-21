WATCH: Biden admin admits over 800,00 jobs were faked August 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-admin-admits-over-80000-jobs-were-faked/ Email Print Despite the Biden administration touting its success in increasing jobs, the stark reality is that 818,000 jobs were fabricated between March 2023 and March 2024. The Biden-Harris administration was just forced to admit that they overstated job creation by 818,000 jobs in one year. Not 818 jobs. Not 8,180. Not 80,180. EIGHT HUNDRED THOUSAND. pic.twitter.com/KJv6PM7K0J — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 21, 2024 CNN: Biden Admin admits cooking the books, claiming 818,000 jobs between March 2023 & March 2024 that didn’t actually exist pic.twitter.com/YJ0XO0IUKo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 21, 2024 Biden Administrationeconomyjobs