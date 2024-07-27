WATCH: Trump embraces Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago residence July 27, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-donald-trump-meets-netanyahu-at-mar-a-lago-residence/ Email Print The former president received a portrait of Kfir Bibas, the baby held hostage in Gaza, and addressed the Israeli delegation regarding the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with former US President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. pic.twitter.com/uoEXwCecLf — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 26, 2024 Netanyahu presents Trump with a photo of 4-year-old Ariel Bibas, who has been held hostage by Palestinians for ten months. pic.twitter.com/9sUPEjK5Wv — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 26, 2024 Benjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpKfir BibasMar-a-Lago