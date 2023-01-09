WATCH: Extremist anti-Israel Jews meet with senior Islamic Jihad official

Several members of the extremist anti-Zionist Neturei Karta group visited the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin, a hotbed of terror, on Monday and met with senior Islamic Jihad official Maher al-Akhras, Telegram blogger Abu Ali Express reported.

In the attached clip, the man behind the camera, apparently confused as to why visibly Jewish men were in the city, drives past the group, calling on “Jenin Brigade” to kidnap the “settlers.”