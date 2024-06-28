Search

WATCH: Family escapes unharmed as Hezbollah rocket strikes home

Despite the house being filled with relatives and friends for the family’s cutting-hair ceremony (upsherin) for their three-year-old boy, miraculously no injuries occurred.



